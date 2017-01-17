In D.C. and at home, Trump inauguration was joyous day for SouthCoast supporters

It was a whirlwind few days of fancy dinners, gala balls, lavish parades and presidential speeches, and two SouthCoast residents were right in the middle of it. Rep. Keiko Orrall, R-Lakeville, was there as the Republican National Committeewoman for Massachusetts and Christopher Sheldon, a 38-year-old New Bedford businessman, was there with his wife, Lacey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.