Somerset schools try to attract more substitutes
In order to try to attract more substitute teachers, the Somerset School Committee and Somerset Berkley Regional School Committee voted last Monday to increase how much is paid to them and also changed the requirements for being a substitute teacher in the schools. The committees also had to increase some of the rates for substitutes, not just for teachers, but others, because the minimum wage in Massachusetts is going up from the current $10 per hour, to $11 per hour, starting in January.
Berkley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local gossip forums?
|Nov '16
|Peggy
|1
|Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party
|Oct '16
|Knock off purse s...
|16
|Child molester in town (Feb '14)
|Jul '16
|Parent
|5
|The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mstrategis
|1
|Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
|Beautifying the green (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
|Back seat full school regionalization in Somerset (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
