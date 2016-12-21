Rock orchestra coming to SBRHS for holiday show this Friday

Ornament, known as New England's premier rock orchestra, will perform in the performing arts center of Somerset Berkley Regional Highi School on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. Getting ready to start its 10th year of touring, Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra specializing as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Ornament presents a full musical production complete with a light show consisting of dozens of lights, strobes, lasers, fog machines and snow machines.

