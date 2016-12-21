Rock orchestra coming to SBRHS for ho...

Rock orchestra coming to SBRHS for holiday show this Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Ornament, known as New England's premier rock orchestra, will perform in the performing arts center of Somerset Berkley Regional Highi School on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. Getting ready to start its 10th year of touring, Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra specializing as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Ornament presents a full musical production complete with a light show consisting of dozens of lights, strobes, lasers, fog machines and snow machines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local gossip forums? Nov '16 Peggy 1
News Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party Oct '16 Knock off purse s... 16
Child molester in town (Feb '14) Jul '16 Parent 5
The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16) Jun '16 mstrategis 1
News Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
News Beautifying the green (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
News Back seat full school regionalization in Somerset (May '16) May '16 Gina 1
See all Berkley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkley Forum Now

Berkley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkley, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC