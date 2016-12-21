Pilot program to help families

Pilot program to help families

Wednesday Dec 7

The school districts for the elementary schools, middle school and high school in Somerset will participate in a pilot program in which a consultant will help families of students in the school with problems at home that could be impacting the performance of students in the classroom. Lisa Martiesian, the special education director for the Somerset Public Schools, that oversees pre-kindergarten through grade eight, and Somerset Berkley Regional School District, which oversees the high school, said that the plan is for the consultant to work with five families from the school districts under what is being called the Family Success Partnership Pilot Program.

