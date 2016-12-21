Holiday spirit in the air on Somerset green

The Select Chorus from Somerset Middle School was singing "Deck the Halls," Santa Claus arrived by fire truck, people were sipping hot chocolate and eating samples of apple pie provided by local businesses, the Somerset Lions Club was selling plastic candy canes to place on the green in memory of loved ones and young families seemed to be having a good time on the town green last Friday night in what was called the town's first annual Holiday Festival. "I think it's a pretty awesome thing for the town," said Dominique Pelletier who came to the event with her family, husband Jason Pelletier and children Dylan Messier, 10, and Jaxon Pelletier, 2. "It's good to see everyone out and about with a little holiday cheer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.