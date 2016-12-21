Holiday spirit in the air on Somerset green
The Select Chorus from Somerset Middle School was singing "Deck the Halls," Santa Claus arrived by fire truck, people were sipping hot chocolate and eating samples of apple pie provided by local businesses, the Somerset Lions Club was selling plastic candy canes to place on the green in memory of loved ones and young families seemed to be having a good time on the town green last Friday night in what was called the town's first annual Holiday Festival. "I think it's a pretty awesome thing for the town," said Dominique Pelletier who came to the event with her family, husband Jason Pelletier and children Dylan Messier, 10, and Jaxon Pelletier, 2. "It's good to see everyone out and about with a little holiday cheer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Berkley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local gossip forums?
|Nov '16
|Peggy
|1
|Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party
|Oct '16
|Knock off purse s...
|16
|Child molester in town (Feb '14)
|Jul '16
|Parent
|5
|The Process of Buying a Home: A Strategic Approach (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|mstrategis
|1
|Bargain hunters flock to auction at Fall River ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
|Beautifying the green (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
|Back seat full school regionalization in Somerset (May '16)
|May '16
|Gina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC