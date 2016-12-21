High school building comes under budget
Mike Morrison, representing the Owners Project Manager Skanska, gave what he anticipates will be the final figures on the project where $82,383.618 had been allocated and $79,598,500.93 had been spent. The town reimbursement figures from the Massachusetts School Building Authority are still being worked out.
Berkley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
