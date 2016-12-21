MIDDLEBORO - The 2017 Debbie Blais DREAM scholarship application deadline is December 17. Students selected will receive a scholarship to The Burt Wood School of Performing Arts. Founder, owner, and operator of Debbie Blais Real Estate and Blais Builders, Debbie Blais reached out to Lorna Brunelle in January of 2010 offering $1000.00 annually in scholarship to help children experience the joy of art. The Debbie Blais DREAM scholarship is available each January to help local students express themselves through art.

