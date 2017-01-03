Acushnet school board signs up for advanced student program
Berkley Superintendent of Schools Thomas Lynch, who has been associated with the program for many years, made the successful sales pitch to the school board. He explained that the tuition summer program is designed to promote individual and collective growth among the more than 400 students in grades 9-11 who take part each year.
