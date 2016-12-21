Briefly told

Children must be Freetown-Lakeville residents and age 3 or 4 by Aug. 31, 2016. Registration forms are available in the Assawompset Elementary and Freetown Elementary Schools as well as the Freetown-Lakeville Schools Webpage at www.freelake.org. Please return the completed application and documentation to Freetown Elementary School.

