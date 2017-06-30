Morgan County superintendent resigns
Morgan County Superintendent David B. Banks will be resigning his current role as superintendent for Morgan County Schools and will begin working for Berkeley County Schools for the 2017-18 school year. Banks grew up in Berkeley Springs and graduated from Berkeley Springs High School.
