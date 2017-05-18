Unique cat cafe opens in Berkeley Springs
Give Purrs A Chance Cat Cafe, the first cat cafe in West Virginia, will open May 12 in Berkeley Springs. The cat adoption center will have up to 40 cats running free in the large Victorian house.
