Unique cat cafe opens in Berkeley Spr...

Unique cat cafe opens in Berkeley Springs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Give Purrs A Chance Cat Cafe, the first cat cafe in West Virginia, will open May 12 in Berkeley Springs. The cat adoption center will have up to 40 cats running free in the large Victorian house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huntington Babe Ruth 23 min Concerned parent 23
Paul hunter pos detective (Mar '13) 1 hr Burp 25
America Held Hostage Day 120 1 hr MarkJ- 12
DirecTV on 5th st Rd 1 hr haaa 6
Why we cheat 2 hr Rick wheaty 25
King kool (Apr '12) 2 hr Luke 16
Donald Trump 3 hr Nancy 12
See all Berkeley Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Springs Forum Now

Berkeley Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Berkeley Springs, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC