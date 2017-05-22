Pure Cross Country 5K Inaugural Run a...

Pure Cross Country 5K Inaugural Run at Cacapon State Park June 3, 2017

2 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

To celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, Cacapon Resort State Park will host the inaugural Pure Cross Country 5k Run on the park's newly designed cross-country trail. "We've developed a true off-road cross-country course that uses four trails within the park to provide participants with spectacular views among the hills of West Virginia," said Naturalist and Activities Coordinator Renee Fincham.

