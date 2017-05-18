Morgan County man found, charged with stabbing case
A Morgan County man was found in Inwood Friday night after stabbing a man in the neck area earlier in the afternoon in Berkeley Springs. The Morgan County Sherriff's Department called on the community for information regarding George Hartlove III, 30, wanted for the stabbing of John Matthew Scott Stull, 38, of Berkeley Springs on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Hartlove allegedly arrived at 277 Briarwood Circle in Berkeley Springs to see the victim.
