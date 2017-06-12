Berkeley Springs men arrested after d...

Berkeley Springs men arrested after dealing-related search warrants obtained

Saturday May 20 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Two Berkeley Springs men have been arrested following search warrants executed today on three separate locations on Gravy Lane. Robert Harvey, 29, was charged with one county of possession with intent to deliver heroin; and Brian Thomas Hall, 36, of Quaint Acres Lane in Berkeley Springs, was arrested on outstanding, unrelated warrants from West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

