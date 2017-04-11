Shute trial still on for late June

Shute trial still on for late June

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: West Virginia Metro

A triple murder trial remains scheduled for late June in Morgan County following a status hearing Tuesday in Berkeley Springs. Erick Shute, 32, of Great Cacapon, is accused of what police called the ambush-style slayings of three men last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alex Jones 10 min Smhattheworld 7
Daqweefius Brown 1 hr The Responsible N... 3
Testing for nclex 1 hr Nox Aeterna 2
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 2 hr dylanrudolph 349
ivy 4 hr curious 8
America Held Hostage Day 87 4 hr MarkJ- 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Apr 16 RSM 4,071
See all Berkeley Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Springs Forum Now

Berkeley Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley Springs, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC