Seven people rescued from Berkeley Springs fire Tuesday
A fire at 69 Gospel Lane in Berkeley Springs started at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, and responders rushed to the scene to help. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, law enforcement noticed the fire during a Morgan County School Board meeting, and the two-story residence was fully involved when they arrived on scene.
Berkeley Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|3,456
|Vinson High School (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|SHOTJOCK
|33
|prostitutes walking Madison Ave (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Blahblah
|97
|Baltimore Street drugs
|3 hr
|Lola
|522
|America Held Hostage Day 107
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|William Alex Gibbs
|4 hr
|Credit card
|61
|Will the Fannins delegate a post on the Hunting...
|4 hr
|John
|2
