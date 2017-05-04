Seven people rescued from Berkeley Sp...

Seven people rescued from Berkeley Springs fire Tuesday

Thursday Apr 13

A fire at 69 Gospel Lane in Berkeley Springs started at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, and responders rushed to the scene to help. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, law enforcement noticed the fire during a Morgan County School Board meeting, and the two-story residence was fully involved when they arrived on scene.

