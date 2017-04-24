Crime solvers group formed

Morgan County has a new citizen-driven organization to help fight crime. A board of directors was elected this week from founding members of the Morgan County-Berkeley Springs Crime Solvers, the organization with the recognizable logo of the dog McGruff in his signature trench coat, who says, Crimes Solvers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1976 when anonymous tips were sought for information in a murder case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.