Berkeley Springs residents concerned over Sheetz

A new Sheetz convenience store, located at U.S. 522 and Winchester Grade Road in Berkeley Springs, is slated to open May 4. The 5,420-square-foot store on 2.5 acres will have five gas station islands with 10 fueling positions. It will also have indoor and outdoor seating and employ 32 to 35 people.

