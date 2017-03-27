Panhandle to take part in drug pilot program
The Eastern Panhandle is one of 15 communities to participate in a pilot community project spearheaded by the nonprofit group Facing Addiction to shape the public response to addiction through a grassroots campaign within the community, organization officials said on Tuesday. "Now we have a network of not only local, state and federal level, we now have this network to pull from."
Berkeley Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best farts day
|18 min
|Cheesewhiz
|2
|Drug addiction is a sickness
|1 hr
|wisen up
|10
|avengers motorcycle club (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|Legion
|294
|America Held Hostage Day 69
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|Trump has 4 years to sink Obamacare
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|55
|official who unmasked Trump associates very hig...
|3 hr
|Skull full of mush
|3
|Girls into bdsm how far can you go ?
|3 hr
|Funny
|77
