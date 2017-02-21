Ohio town wins top US tap water prize...

Ohio town wins top US tap water prize at tasting contest

The small northwest Ohio community of Montpelier has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest. Ohio towns took two of the top three prizes for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 27th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

