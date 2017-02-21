Morgan County water tasting competiti...

Morgan County water tasting competition yields record numbers

Journal photo by Ron Agnir Bottles of water from around the world are shown on display at the 27th Berkeley Spring International Water Tasting Friday afternoon at the Country Inn in Berkelely Springs, from Thursday through Sunday. Judging categories were for the following: Best Municipal Water, of which there were more than 34 entries around the world; Best Purified Water, of which there were nine entries; Best Bottled Non-carbonated, of which there were 42 entries; Best Sparkling, of which there were 17 entries; and the 2017 People's Choice Package Design Award.

