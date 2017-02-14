Construction of pipeline could begin ...

Construction of pipeline could begin next year

According to Tom Westfall, director of gas supply and technology services for the Mountaineer Gas company, construction on the natural gas pipeline that will provide natural gas to the three Eastern Panhandle Counties may begin - and be completed before the end of - next year. "We are finalizing the engineering stuff on our side of it, and everything is on track for construction to begin in 2018," Westfall said in a presentation to the Region 9 Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council's quarterly full council meeting.

