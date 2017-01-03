Eastern Panhandle 'Friends Fur Life' ...

Eastern Panhandle 'Friends Fur Life' to hold soup fundraiser

13 hrs ago

A non-profit group dedicated to saving at-risk animals will be holding an annual homemade soup and sandwich sale to benefit recovery efforts. Friends Fur Life Rescue is a local organization that has operated in the Eastern Panhandle area for several years.

