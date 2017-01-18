Berkeley Springs man pleads not guilty in triple homicide
A Great Cacapon man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from what police called the ambush-style slaying of three men last June. Erick Shute,32, was charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Jack Douglas, 49, of Great Cacapon, and Hedgesville father and son Willie Bartley, 49, and Travis Bartley, 24. At the time of the shootings, Morgan County Sheriff Vince Shambaugh said that Shute was preparing "for the end of times" when he hid behind an oak tree and shot the victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kia Vehicles in Huntington w.va
|15 min
|Angry
|1
|Westmo
|18 min
|TRUTH
|1
|That a boy Trump
|33 min
|face palm
|51
|RATS IN Huntington
|35 min
|face palm
|11
|President Crybaby's blame game ends with whimper
|37 min
|Herd 91
|5
|Liberal protestors dress up as Klan supporters
|1 hr
|-zaphod-
|127
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Loved
|320
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC