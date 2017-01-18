Berkeley Springs man pleads not guilt...

Berkeley Springs man pleads not guilty in triple homicide

A Great Cacapon man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from what police called the ambush-style slaying of three men last June. Erick Shute,32, was charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Jack Douglas, 49, of Great Cacapon, and Hedgesville father and son Willie Bartley, 49, and Travis Bartley, 24. At the time of the shootings, Morgan County Sheriff Vince Shambaugh said that Shute was preparing "for the end of times" when he hid behind an oak tree and shot the victims.

