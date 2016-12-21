Around the Region for January 3
The Martinsburg Chapter 1236 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its first meeting of the new year on Wednesday at Hoss' Steak House on Edwin Miller Boulevard. Those who wish to eat lunch, dutch treat, are asked to arrive at noon.
