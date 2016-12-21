Icy roads lead to number of accidents...

Icy roads lead to number of accidents in area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the tri-county region Thursday evening, and the advisory was in effect beginning Friday night and stretching into Saturday afternoon. Freezing rain and a sheet of ice topped the roads across the Eastern Panhandle as predicted Saturday morning, which contributed to some of the accidents throughout the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtney Otts Marcum Terrance (Jul '14) 18 min Really Nice 24
Fresh Fart Saturday 34 min Buffy 2
Big Helen And Her Christmas Dinner 1 hr Big Helen 4
herd football 2 hr ik 151
How did Christopher Ward die 2 hr Sadtruth 1
When is the republicans closing DHHR 3 hr Need to know 1
Resteraunts open christmas day 4 hr fa ra ra ra ra 3
See all Berkeley Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Springs Forum Now

Berkeley Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley Springs, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC