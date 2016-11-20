(Submitted photo) Walt Pellish, Jefferson County commissioner and Hospice patient, is shown.
Hospice of the Panhandle patient Walt Pellish visited the Hospice Board on Nov. 16 to express gratitude for the services he's received, but told members he had one regret: that he had never served on the Hospice Board of Directors. Board members fixed that.
