Public Service Commission Approves Eastern Panhandle Infrastructure and Replacement Plan
The Eastern Panhandle will see natural gas service expanded to unserved and underserved areas as a result of the Mountaineer Gas Infrastructure Replacement and Expansion Plan recently approved by The Public Service Commission of West Virginia. The IREP provides for projects to replace, upgrade and expand natural gas distribution service throughout the State that are deemed just and reasonable and in the public's interest.
