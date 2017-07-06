University of California offers in-state admission to 70,000
Students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California says it has offered admission to nearly 70,000 California undergraduates, a slight dip from last year's historic high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,563
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|positronium
|199
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Big fire no story
|Jul 9
|Old Vet
|1
|Trump Channels Idi Amin?
|Jul 8
|Frank Weiszco
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Jul 8
|Old Vet
|14
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun '17
|Juan
|3,262
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC