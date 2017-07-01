Universities must unequivocally protect free speech on their campuses

Demonstrators protest the cancellation of a speech by conservative political commentator Ann Coulter at the University of California Berkeley on April 27. I read through Professor Ved Nanda's article searching for a defense of the First Amendment, but what I found was a rationalization for limiting free speech to those that have been anointed correct in their beliefs. Those who are incorrect because they offend the first group are to be denied access to universities because their speech might attack someone's "humanity."

