UC Berkeley experiments link sense of...

UC Berkeley experiments link sense of smell to metabolism

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Experiments at the University of California, Berkeley, indicate that obese mice who lost their sense of smell also lost weight. In contrast, mice with a boosted sense of smell, or so-called super-smellers, got even fatter on a high-fat diet than did mice with normal smell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 4 hr landlord 5
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) 11 hr ggg 81
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... 12 hr privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? 12 hr duvalierfirstrump 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 12 hr Brittle Fingers 17,542
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC