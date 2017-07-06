UC Berkeley experiments link sense of smell to metabolism
Experiments at the University of California, Berkeley, indicate that obese mice who lost their sense of smell also lost weight. In contrast, mice with a boosted sense of smell, or so-called super-smellers, got even fatter on a high-fat diet than did mice with normal smell.
