UC-Berkeley: Canceling Ann Coulter's ...

UC-Berkeley: Canceling Ann Coulter's Speech was 'Viewpoint Neutral'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Accuracy In Academia

According to the university, their "viewpoint neutral" criteria was why the liberal University of California-Berkeley canceled a speech by Ann Coulter, an avowed pro-Trump conservative political pundit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,543
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 9 hr landlord 5
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) 15 hr ggg 81
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... 16 hr privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? 16 hr duvalierfirstrump 1
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC