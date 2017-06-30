Times Higher Education: UC Berkeley o...

Times Higher Education: UC Berkeley one of the world's six elite universities again

California Golden Blogs

The California Golden Bears can again pride themselves on having an education from a top six worldwide university. According to Times Higher Education, UC Berkeley places sixth after Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cambridge, and Oxford.

