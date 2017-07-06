Suspects sought in UC Berkeley robbery

Suspects sought in UC Berkeley robbery

Two suspects are being sought for robbing a 17-year-old female UC Berkeley student Wednesday afternoon as she walked on campus, police said Thursday. The robbery happened about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday along Grinnell Pathway, a popular walking area that parallels Strawberry Creek.

