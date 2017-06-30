Spotlight on Napa

Spotlight on Napa

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bohemian.com

There's a myth about writers, created over the years, that depicts them as lonely souls scribbling away outside of society. They're riddled with demons and too often misunderstood by the very masses they simultaneously loathe yet hope to attract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) 3 hr ggg 81
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... 4 hr privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? 4 hr duvalierfirstrump 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 4 hr Brittle Fingers 17,542
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Tue craig 4
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC