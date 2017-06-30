See a Caterpillar Transform Into a Butterfly Up Close
The transformation from caterpillar to butterfly usually happens quietly, inside a firm opaque husk that protects the pupa as it slowly forms its showy wings. Back in 2015, at a summer course in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, some graduate students had a relatively simple idea that would enable them to get a closer look into this metamorphosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Rayboy
|17,530
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Jun 26
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC