Review: Racial taboos explode in a Octoroona in Berkeley
Lance Gardner as George in the West Coast premiere of *An Octoroon* at Berkeley Rep. From the first black actor in white face to the last evocation of a lynching, "An Octoroon" keeps going for the jugular, trying to elicit gasps amid the giggles. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' wild and bracing adaptation of Dion Boucicault's 1859 melodrama dubbed "The Octoroon" never stops detonating bombs in the endless minefield that is race in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,531
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Jun 26
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC