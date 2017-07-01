Review: Racial taboos explode in a Octoroona in Berkeley

Lance Gardner as George in the West Coast premiere of *An Octoroon* at Berkeley Rep. From the first black actor in white face to the last evocation of a lynching, "An Octoroon" keeps going for the jugular, trying to elicit gasps amid the giggles. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' wild and bracing adaptation of Dion Boucicault's 1859 melodrama dubbed "The Octoroon" never stops detonating bombs in the endless minefield that is race in America.

