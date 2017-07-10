Rebeca Mireles Rios Joins AHA! Board
She received her K-8 Multiple Subject Teaching Credential and MA from UC Berkeley. Before earning her Ph.D., Mireles-Rios was a middle-school teacher in Berkeley Unified School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,563
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|positronium
|199
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Big fire no story
|Jul 9
|Old Vet
|1
|Trump Channels Idi Amin?
|Jul 8
|Frank Weiszco
|2
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Jul 8
|Old Vet
|14
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun '17
|Juan
|3,262
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC