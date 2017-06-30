One person injured in Berkeley house fire

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries in a one-alarm fire at a house on Claremont Boulevard in Berkeley this afternoon, a fire spokesman said. The fire at 2833 Claremont Blvd., which is near St. Clement's Episcopal Church, was reported at 12:31 p.m. and was controlled in about 20 minutes, Berkeley Assistant Fire Chief Keith May said.

