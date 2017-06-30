Ivy League prof dies after fall while teaching in mountains
A professor from Princeton University has died after falling while leading a seminar for students in India's Himalayan mountains. The Ivy League university said in a statement that Isabelle Clark-Deces died June 29 in the village of Mussoorie.
