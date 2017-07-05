House fire in Berkeley shuts down cit...

House fire in Berkeley shuts down city roads

Details of the blaze were not available immediately, but crews were called to the 2800 block of Claremont Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., according to the dispatcher for the Berkeley Fire Department. Firefighters brought it under control by about 1:05 p.m., the dispatcher said.

