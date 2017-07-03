Gun, drugs recovered from Berkeley trespassing suspect
A 38-year-old Yuba City man is in custody after a weekend arrest on suspicion of several charges, Berkeley police said Monday. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a security firm called police to report a possible trespassing incident at a construction site in the 200 block of Tunnel Road.
