Gun, drugs recovered from Berkeley tr...

Gun, drugs recovered from Berkeley trespassing suspect

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

A 38-year-old Yuba City man is in custody after a weekend arrest on suspicion of several charges, Berkeley police said Monday. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a security firm called police to report a possible trespassing incident at a construction site in the 200 block of Tunnel Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 19 min craig 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 42 min Voyeur 17,538
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Sun Lilberkeley 1
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC