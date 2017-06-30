Getting Along on Purpose: Berkeley CoHousing Neighbors Share their Wisdom
Talk It Out Radio host Timothy Regan welcomes local CoHousing neighbors and experts Lloyd Ferris and Betsy Morris to the KPFA studios. Betsy and Lloyd share tips and skills gained from years of living in and studying intentional communities, to help you imagine how to get along on purpose with others who value the safety and richness that comes from healthy relationship with the people living next door.
