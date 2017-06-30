Dirty water use puts nearly a billion at risk - study
Untreated wastewater from cities is used to irrigate 50 percent more farmland worldwide than previously thought, leaving some 885 million people exposed to the risk of diseases, including diarrhoea and cholera, a study said on Wednesday. Crops covering almost 36 million hectares - an area roughly the size of Germany - are irrigated with water from rivers and lakes used by cities within 40 km upstream to discharge sewage, according to an international team of researchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,541
|Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p...
|18 hr
|Oakland Sux
|1
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|23 hr
|craig
|4
|The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi...
|Jul 2
|Lilberkeley
|1
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Jun 26
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC