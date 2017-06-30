Dirty water use puts nearly a billion...

Dirty water use puts nearly a billion at risk - study

Read more: Reuters

Untreated wastewater from cities is used to irrigate 50 percent more farmland worldwide than previously thought, leaving some 885 million people exposed to the risk of diseases, including diarrhoea and cholera, a study said on Wednesday. Crops covering almost 36 million hectares - an area roughly the size of Germany - are irrigated with water from rivers and lakes used by cities within 40 km upstream to discharge sewage, according to an international team of researchers.

