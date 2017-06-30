Dinosaurs' death cleared way for swift rise of frogs

New York, July 4 The asteroid or comet strike that wiped out three-fourths of life on Earth, including non-avian dinosaurs, set the stage for the swift rise of frogs, according to a new study. If the calamity had not wiped the planet clean of most terrestrial life 66 million years ago, 88 per cent of today's frog species would not be here, said the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

