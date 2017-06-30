Cal gets its new Baseball Coach

Cal gets its new Baseball Coach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: California Golden Blogs

Current University of Pacific HC Mike Neu is reportedly coming back to Evans Diamond to take over as the HC. He comes back after spending 2 years away from Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Fair Balanced 17,544
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 22 hr landlord 5
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Wed ggg 81
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... Wed privatize it all 2
Trump Channels Idi Amin? Wed duvalierfirstrump 1
The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi... Jul 2 Lilberkeley 1
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC