Berkeley police log for June 21-27
Thefts: Thefts were reported in the 1100 block of Glen Avenue, in the 2000 block of Center Street, in the 2900 block of Otis Street and in the 1300 block of Bonita Avenue. Identity thefts: Identity thefts were reported in the 1000 block of Miller Avenue, in the 1000 block of Mariposa Avenue and in the 2700 block of Dohr Street.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Rayboy
|17,530
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Jun 26
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
