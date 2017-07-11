11 Body Parts Grown in the Lab
Regrowing a missing limb is no big deal - to a starfish or salamander, creatures that are well-known for using regenerative "superpowers" to replace missing arms and tails. But they aren't the only animals that can rebuild body parts that are destroyed or damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Voyeur
|17,536
|The man shot by two San leandro cops now accusi...
|Sun
|Lilberkeley
|1
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Jun 26
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC