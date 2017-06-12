Young drivers with ADHD 36% more likely to have an accident, study says
Adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are 36% more likely than other adolescent drivers to get into a car accident, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. Previous research has found much higher rates of crash risks for young people with ADHD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Zag
|29
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 9
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC