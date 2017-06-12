Young drivers with ADHD 36% more like...

Young drivers with ADHD 36% more likely to have an accident, study says

Adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are 36% more likely than other adolescent drivers to get into a car accident, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. Previous research has found much higher rates of crash risks for young people with ADHD.

