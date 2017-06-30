YAF Doubles Down On Berkeley's Liberal Bias With Free Speech Lawsuit
The free speech opponents at the University of California, Berkeley, are under fire for impeding on their conservative students' First Amendment rights. Young America's Foundation took action against Berkeley with a lawsuit, partnering with the Berkeley College Republicans, on the grounds that university restricted conservative speakers.
